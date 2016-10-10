Real author:

Khlystov Vladimir

Vertical histogram with distribution of Lows.

Indicator input parameters:

input string SirName= "MinPriceDistribution" ; input uint iPeriod= 3000 ; input int Shift=- 300 ; input double Dev= 30.0 ; input color PrColor= clrLightPink ;

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 03.05.2012.

Fig.1. The MinPriceDistribution indicator