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MaxPriceDistribution - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
Khlystov Vladimir
Vertical histogram with distribution of Highs.
Indicator input parameters:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input string SirName="MaxPriceDistribution"; //The first part of the name of graphic objects input uint iPeriod=3000; //calculation period input int Shift=-300; //shift of the initial drawing level of the histogram input double Dev=30.0; //histogram drawing scale input color PrColor=clrLightPink; //color of the number of prices
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 03.05.2012.
Fig.1. The MaxPriceDistribution indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15939
MinPriceDistribution
Vertical histogram with distribution of Lows.ExtremPriceDistribution
Vertical histogram with distribution of extreme prices.
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