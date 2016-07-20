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Volume_Weighted_MA_Cloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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StatBars TO
The Volume_Weighted_MA moving average which fills the chart space with a colored background. The Volume_Weighted_MA moving average itself serves as the color separation line.
Fig.1. The Volume_Weighted_MA_Cloud indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15845
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