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Indicators

Volume_Weighted_MA_Cloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Real author:

StatBars TO

The Volume_Weighted_MA moving average which fills the chart space with a colored background. The Volume_Weighted_MA moving average itself serves as the color separation line.


Fig.1. The Volume_Weighted_MA_Cloud indicator

Fig.1. The Volume_Weighted_MA_Cloud indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15845

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