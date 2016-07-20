Semaphore arrow signal indicator based on the classic Money Flow Index oscillator leaving the overbought and oversold areas, which features alerts, sending emails and push-notifications to mobile devices.

The Volume_Weighted_MA indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.

The Expert Advisor works both in normal mode with one positions, and in the HEDGE mode with multiple positions.

Semaphore arrow signal indicator based on the classic Stochastic oscillator leaving the overbought and oversold areas, which features alerts, sending emails and push-notifications to mobile devices.