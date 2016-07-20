CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

iRSISign - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5719
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Updated:
iRSISign.mq5 (6.65 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Semaphore arrow signal indicator based on the classic RSI oscillator leaving the overbought and oversold areas.

Fig.1. The iRSISign indicator

Fig.1. The iRSISign indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15721

ColorX2MA_Digit_HTF ColorX2MA_Digit_HTF

The ColorX2MA_Digit indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

ColorX2MA_Cloud_Digit_Grid ColorX2MA_Cloud_Digit_Grid

Universal moving average that fills the chart space with a colored background and displays the most recent value as a price label with the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits, as well as displays a price grid with those rounded values.

iWPRSign iWPRSign

Semaphore arrow signal indicator based on the classic Williams’ Percent Range oscillator leaving the overbought and oversold areas.

ColorX2MA_Cloud_HTF ColorX2MA_Cloud_HTF

The ColorX2MA_Cloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.