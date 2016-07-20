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iRSISign - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Semaphore arrow signal indicator based on the classic RSI oscillator leaving the overbought and oversold areas.
Fig.1. The iRSISign indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15721
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