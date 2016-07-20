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Exp_iDeMarkerSign - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Trading system based on iDeMarkerSign indicator signals. A signal is formed at the close of a bar if a color icon of the indicator has appeared.
This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file iDeMarkerSign.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.
Testing results for 2015 at EURAUD H4:
Fig. 2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15801
The iDeMarkerSign_HTF_Signal indicator shows a trend direction or a signal generated by the iDeMarkerSign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphical object with colored trend indication or deal direction. It also triggers alerts and plays audio signals.iStochKomposter_HTF_Signal
The iStochKomposter_HTF_Signal indicator shows a trend direction or a signal generated by the iStochKomposter indicator at the chosen bar as a graphical object with colored trend indication or deal direction. It also triggers alerts and plays audio signals.
The iWPRSign_HTF_Signal indicator shows a trend direction or a signal generated by the iWPRSign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphical object with colored trend indication or deal direction. It also triggers alerts and plays audio signals.iRSISign_HTF_Signal
The iRSISign_HTF_Signal indicator shows a trend direction or a signal generated by the iRSISign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphical object with colored trend indication or deal direction. It also triggers alerts and plays audio signals.