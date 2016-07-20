CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ColorJFatl_Cloud_Digit_Grid - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5405
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
ColorJFatl_Cloud_Digit_Grid.mq5 (20.61 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Hybrid of the FATL (Fast Adaptive Trend Line) digital filter and analog adaptive averaging JMA — the ColorJFatl indicator that fills the chart space with a colored background and displays the most recent value as a price label with the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits, as well as displays a price grid with those rounded values. The number of digits to round is set in the input variable Digit :

input uint Digit=3; //Number of digits to round to

The moving average itself serves as the color separation line.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The ColorX2MA_Cloud_Digit_Grid indicator

Fig.1. The ColorJFatl_Cloud_Digit_Grid indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15767

Exp_iRSISign Exp_iRSISign

Trading system based on iRSISign indicator signals.

ColorJFatl_Cloud_Digit_HTF ColorJFatl_Cloud_Digit_HTF

The ColorJFatl_Cloud_Digit indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Exp_iWPRSign Exp_iWPRSign

Trading system based on iWPRSign indicator signals.

Chaikin_Volatility_Stochastic Chaikin_Volatility_Stochastic

When analyzing the behavior of the Chaikin Volatility Index, the author of this indicator wondered how it would act if it is modified and if the stochastization process is applied to it.