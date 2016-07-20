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iMFISign - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Semaphore arrow signal indicator based on the classic Money Flow Index oscillator leaving the overbought and oversold areas.
Fig.1. The iMFISign indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15737
The ColorJFatl_Cloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.ColorJFatl_Digit
Smoothed fast digital filter ColorJFatl that displays the most recent value as a price label with the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits.
The ColorJFatl_Digit indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.ColorJFatl_Cloud_Digit
Hybrid of the FATL (Fast Adaptive Trend Line) digital filter and analog adaptive averaging JMA - the ColorJFatl indicator that fills the chart space with a colored background and displays the most recent value as a price label with the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits.