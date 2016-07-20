Smoothed fast digital filter ColorJFatl that displays the most recent value as a price label with the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits.

The ColorJFatl_Cloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

The ColorJFatl_Digit indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Hybrid of the FATL (Fast Adaptive Trend Line) digital filter and analog adaptive averaging JMA - the ColorJFatl indicator that fills the chart space with a colored background and displays the most recent value as a price label with the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits.