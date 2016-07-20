CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ColorX2MA_Digit_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3684
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Updated:
colorx2ma_digit.mq5 (11.75 KB) view
colorx2ma_digit_htf.mq5 (9.82 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The ColorX2MA_Digit indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires ColorX2MA_Digit.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The ColorX2MA_Digit_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The ColorX2MA_Digit_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15719

ColorX2MA_Cloud_Digit_Grid ColorX2MA_Cloud_Digit_Grid

Universal moving average that fills the chart space with a colored background and displays the most recent value as a price label with the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits, as well as displays a price grid with those rounded values.

ColorX2MA_Cloud_Digit ColorX2MA_Cloud_Digit

Universal moving average that fills the chart space with a colored background and displays the most recent value as a price label with the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits.

iRSISign iRSISign

Semaphore arrow signal indicator based on the classic RSI oscillator leaving the overbought and oversold areas.

iWPRSign iWPRSign

Semaphore arrow signal indicator based on the classic Williams’ Percent Range oscillator leaving the overbought and oversold areas.