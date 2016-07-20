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ColorX2MA_Cloud_Digit_Grid - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Universal moving average that fills the chart space with a colored background and displays the most recent value as a price label with the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits, as well as displays a price grid with those rounded values. The number of digits to round is set in the input variable Digit:
input uint Digit=3; //Number of digits to round to
The moving average itself serves as the color separation line.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. The ColorX2MA_Cloud_Digit_Grid indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15718
Universal moving average that fills the chart space with a colored background and displays the most recent value as a price label with the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits.ColorX2MA_Digit
Universal moving average that displays the most recent value as a price label with the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits.
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