Universal moving average that fills the chart space with a colored background and displays the most recent value as a price label with the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits. The number of digits to round is set in the input variable Digit:



input uint Digit=3;

The moving average itself serves as the color separation line.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".





Fig.1. The ColorX2MA_Cloud_Digit indicator