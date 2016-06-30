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Indicators

TSICloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
TSICloud.mq5 (9.01 KB) view
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Real author:

Toshi

Oscillator in the form of a cloud based on correlation of two smoothed Momentums from different timeframes.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 20.07.2006.

Fig.1. TSICloud

Fig.1. TSICloud

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15648

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