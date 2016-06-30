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TSICloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
Toshi
Oscillator in the form of a cloud based on correlation of two smoothed Momentums from different timeframes.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 20.07.2006.
Fig.1. TSICloud
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15648
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