Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
ROC2_VG_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4505
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
ROC2_VG indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires ROC2_VG.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. ROC2_VG_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15638
Envelopes indicator with the color filling inside the channel, drawn as a cloud, with the display of the last values as price labels and the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits, and a price grid with these rounded values.XEnvelopes_Digit
Envelopes indicator with the color filling inside the channel, drawn as a cloud, with the display of the last values as price labels and the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits.
Exp_Directed_Movement is based on the change of color of ROC2_VG indicator.PriceChannel_Stop_HTF
PriceChannel_Stop indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.