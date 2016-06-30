CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

MaChannel_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4492
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
MaChannel.mq5 (10.95 KB) view
MaChannel_HTF.mq5 (13.45 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

MaChannel indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires MaChannel.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. MaChannel_HTF

Fig.1. MaChannel_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15621

Exp_MaChannel Exp_MaChannel

Trading system based on MaChannel indicator signals.

Exp_Q2MA Exp_Q2MA

Exp_Q2MA is based on the change of color of the Q2MA indicator.

M2_MACandle M2_MACandle

M2_MA indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.

M2_MA_HTF M2_MA_HTF

M2_MA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.