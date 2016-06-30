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Exp_CCI_Woodies - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Exp_Directed_Movement Expert Advisor is based on the change of color of the CCI_Woodies indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in cloud color of the indicator. The EA features the ability to trade against a trend:
input bool Invert=false; //Trade against a trend
The Expert Advisor uses the compiled indicator file CCI_Woodies.ex5 for operation. Save it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig.1. Examples of trades on the chart
Testing results for 2014 at EURUSD H6:
Fig.2. Charts of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15581
CCI_Woodies indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.CCI_Woodies
Two CCI oscillators in a single window in the form of a colored cloud.
Asymmetric Stochastic oscillator in the form of a colored cloud.AsymmetricStochNR_Cloud_HTF
AsymmetricStochNR_Cloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.