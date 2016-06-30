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Experts

Exp_CCI_Woodies - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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4148
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\MQL5\Include\
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
CCI_Woodies.mq5 (6.81 KB) view
\MQL5\Experts\
Exp_CCI_Woodies.mq5 (7.56 KB) view
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Exp_Directed_Movement Expert Advisor is based on the change of color of the CCI_Woodies indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in cloud color of the indicator. The EA features the ability to trade against a trend:

input bool       Invert=false;          //Trade against a trend

The Expert Advisor uses the compiled indicator file CCI_Woodies.ex5 for operation. Save it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig.1. Examples of trades on the chart

Fig.1. Examples of trades on the chart

Testing results for 2014 at EURUSD H6:

Fig.2. Charts of testing results

Fig.2. Charts of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15581

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CCI_Woodies indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

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Two CCI oscillators in a single window in the form of a colored cloud.

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Asymmetric Stochastic oscillator in the form of a colored cloud.

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AsymmetricStochNR_Cloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.