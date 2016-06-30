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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
CCI_Woodies - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
Woodies
Two CCI oscillators in a single window in the form of a colored cloud.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 23.03.2016.
Fig.1. CCI_Woodies
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15579
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