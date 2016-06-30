CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

CCI_Woodies - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5256
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
CCI_Woodies.mq5 (6.79 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Woodies

Two CCI oscillators in a single window in the form of a colored cloud.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 23.03.2016.

Fig.1. CCI_Woodies

Fig.1. CCI_Woodies

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15579

Exp_Directed_Movement Exp_Directed_Movement

Exp_Directed_Movement Expert Advisor is based on the change of color of the Directed_Movement indicator.

InstTrend_HTF InstTrend_HTF

InstTrend indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

CCI_Woodies_HTF CCI_Woodies_HTF

CCI_Woodies indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Exp_CCI_Woodies Exp_CCI_Woodies

Exp_Directed_Movement Expert Advisor is based on the change of color of the CCI_Woodies indicator.