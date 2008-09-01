Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
CCI Woodies - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 22292
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Two CCI indicators with different periods in a single indicator's subwindow.
Detrended Price Oscillator
The Detrendeded Price Oscillator (DPO) indicator looks like a moving average because it filters the directivity (trend) in the price values in the same manner.Aroon Oscillator
The oscilator rapidly discovers the end of the price trend and the beginning of the price movement in a horizontal interval and reverse.
Keltner Channel
The Keltner Channel indicator determines the most significant trends.High Low (ZigZag)
Indicator High_Low (ZigZag).