CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

CCI Woodies - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Collector | English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
22292
Rating:
(7)
Published:
Updated:
CCI_Woodies.mq4 (2.18 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Two CCI indicators with different periods in a single indicator's subwindow.







Detrended Price Oscillator Detrended Price Oscillator

The Detrendeded Price Oscillator (DPO) indicator looks like a moving average because it filters the directivity (trend) in the price values in the same manner.

Aroon Oscillator Aroon Oscillator

The oscilator rapidly discovers the end of the price trend and the beginning of the price movement in a horizontal interval and reverse.

Keltner Channel Keltner Channel

The Keltner Channel indicator determines the most significant trends.

High Low (ZigZag) High Low (ZigZag)

Indicator High_Low (ZigZag).