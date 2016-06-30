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Exp_VWAP_Close - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Exp_VWAP_Close is based on VWAP_Close moving average change of direction. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change of direction of the indicator.
The Expert Advisor uses the compiled indicator file VWAP_Close.ex5 for operation. Save it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig.1. Examples of trades on the chart
Testing results for 2014 at EURUSD H8:
Fig.2. Charts of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15567
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