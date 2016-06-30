Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
XDPOCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4679
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
XDPO indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by XDPO indicator algorithm.
In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. XDPOCandle
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15481
Donchian Channel indicator with the color filling inside the channel, drawn as a cloud, with the display of the last values as price labels and the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits, and a price grid with these rounded values.DonchianChannelsCloud
Donchian Channel with the background filling inside the channel.
DonchianChannelsCloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.XTRIX_HTF
XTRIX indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.