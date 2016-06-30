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Indicators

DonchianChannelsCloud_Digit_Grid - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Donchian Channel indicator with the color filling inside the channel, drawn as a cloud, with the display of the last values as price labels and the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits, and a price grid with these rounded values. The number of digits to round is set in the Digit input:

input uint Digit=3; //Number of digits to round to

Fig.1. DonchianChannelsCloud_Digit_Grid

Fig.1. DonchianChannelsCloud_Digit_Grid

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15480

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