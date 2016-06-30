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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
XTRIX_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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XTRIX indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires XTRIX.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. XTRIX_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15490
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