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ColorXTRIX_Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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TRIX indicator is displayed as a colored histogram and provides the ability to change the averaging algorithm.
The indicator uses the classes of SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. ColorXTRIX_Histogram
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15473
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