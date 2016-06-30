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Indicators

NRTR_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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NRTR_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by NRTR_Sign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored trend indication or deal direction and sends alerts or audio signals in case of a market entry moment.

In case a trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by a graphic object in the form of the right arrow, the color of which corresponds to a trend direction. If the trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator displays a diagonal arrow. Its color and direction correspond to the deal direction.

All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:

  1. NRTR_Sign indicator input parameters: 
    //+------------------------------------------------+ 
//|  Indicator input parameters                    |
//+------------------------------------------------+ 
input string Symbol_="";                               // Financial asset
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6;             // Indicator timeframe for calculation
input uint iPeriod=10;                                 // Indicator period
input int iDig=0;                                      // Digits

  2. The input parameters of NRTR_HTF_Signal indicator required for the indicator visualization:
    //---- indicator display settings
input uint SignalBar=0;                               // Bar number for getting a signal (0 - current bar)
input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME"_Label_"; // Indicator label names
input color UpSymol_Color=Lime;                       // Growth symbol color
input color DnSymol_Color=Magenta;                    // Fall symbol color
input color IndName_Color=DarkOrchid;                 // Indicator name color
input uint Symbols_Size=60;                           // Signal symbols size
input uint Font_Size=10;                              // Indicator name font size
input int X_1=5;                                      // Horizontal name offset
input int Y_1=-15;                                    // Vertical name offset
input bool ShowIndName=true;                          // Indicator name display
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER  WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER;// Display corner
input uint X_=0;                                      // Horizontal offset
input uint Y_=20;                                     // Vertical offset
  3. Input parameters of NRTR_HTF_Signal indicator that are necessary for producing alerts and audio signals:
    //---- alerts settings
input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound;  // Indicator triggering option
input uint AlertCount=0;                     // Number of generated alerts

If several NRTR_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicator labels names) string variable value.

Place the indicator compiled file NRTR_Sign.mq5 to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\ of the client terminal.

Fig.1. NRTR_HTF_Signal. Signal of trend continuation

Fig.1. NRTR_HTF_Signal. Signal of trend continuation

Fig.2. NRTR_HTF_Signal. Signal for a deal

Fig.2. NRTR_HTF_Signal. Signal for a deal

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15255

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