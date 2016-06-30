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Indicators

NRTR_extr_Sign - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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4203
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(13)
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Real author:

Ramdass

Semaphore signal indicator using NRTR algorithm and performing calculations by HIGH and LOW.

Fig.1. NRTR_extr_Sign

Fig.1. NRTR_extr_Sign

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15254

NRTR_Sign NRTR_Sign

Semaphore signal indicator using NRTR algorithm and performing calculations by CLOSE.

NRTR_extr_HTF NRTR_extr_HTF

NRTR_extr indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

NRTR_HTF_Signal NRTR_HTF_Signal

NRTR_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by NRTR_Sign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored trend indication or deal direction and sends alerts or audio signals in case of a market entry moment.

NRTR_extr_HTF_Signal NRTR_extr_HTF_Signal

NRTR_extr_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by NRTR_extr_Sign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored trend indication or deal direction and sends alerts or audio signals in case of a market entry moment.