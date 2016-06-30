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NRTR_Sign - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
Ramdass
Semaphore signal indicator using NRTR algorithm and performing calculations by CLOSE.
Fig.1. NRTR_Sign
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15252
NRTR_extr_HTF
NRTR_extr indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.NRTR_HTF
NRTR indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
NRTR_extr_Sign
Semaphore signal indicator using NRTR algorithm and performing calculations by HIGH and LOW.NRTR_HTF_Signal
NRTR_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by NRTR_Sign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored trend indication or deal direction and sends alerts or audio signals in case of a market entry moment.