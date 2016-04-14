CodeBaseSections
Trade panel from MasterWindows - expert for MetaTrader 5

Sergey Pavlov | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
The manual trade panel demonstrates the features of the MasterWindows library. The panel code has been automatically generated using the environment for visual design of interface windows MasterWindows for MQL5.

The functionality of the trade panel allows sending requests for the broker to execute trading operations. Market orders are used in this example. You can additionally reduce or increase the volume of a position, close a position, and manage lot size.

Fig. 1. The trade panel

Recommendations:

  • The MasterWindows library should be added to the \MQL5\Include\ folder. The library provides adequate operation of the interface windows you create.
  • For a better display of created interface windows, use graphical schemes with a black background.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15224

