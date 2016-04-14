Join our fan page
Exp_PriceChannel_Stop - expert for MetaTrader 5
- 4400
A trading system based on the signals of the PriceChannel_Stop indicator. A signal is formed at the close of a bar if a color point indicating trend change has appeared.
The Expert Advisor uses the compiled indicator file PriceChannel_Stop.ex5 for operation. Save it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with the brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit during position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart
Testing results for 2015 at EURUSD H4:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15222
