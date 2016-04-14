Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
PChannel3_Cloud_Digit_Grid - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4749
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Price Channel indicator with the color filling inside the channel, drawn as a cloud, with the display of the last values as price labels and the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits, and a price grid with these rounded values. The number of digits to round is set in the Digit input:
input uint Digit=3; //Number of digits to round to
Fig.1. The PChannel3Cloud_Cloud_Digit_Grid indicator
Fig.2. The PChannel3Cloud_Cloud_Digit_Grid indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15208
The Price Channel indicator with the background filling inside the channel.PChannel
The Price Channel indicator calculates the highest high and lowest low for the price values of bars.
The XDerivative_StDev indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.Exp_Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed
A trading system based on the signals of the Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed indicator.