XDerivative_StDev_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The XDerivative_StDev indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires XDerivative_StDev.mq5 indicator file. Add it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The XDerivative_StDev_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15212
