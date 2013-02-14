CodeBaseSections
Divergence - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
13714
(25)
divergence.mq5 (10.48 KB) view
The indicator displays the situation when the direction of price movement and technical indicators does not coincide. It often appears when the indicator reaches overbought or oversold zones (20;80).

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 11.10.2007.   

Fig.1 The Divergence indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1516

