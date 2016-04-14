CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Ichimoku - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
11597
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
ichimoku.mq5 (5.46 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

MetaQuotes Software Corp.

The standard Ichimoku indicator, in which the distance between the Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen lines is filled with a color histogram for for a better visual analysis.

Fig.1. The Ichimoku indicator

Fig.1. The Ichimoku indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15047

GMMA_HTF GMMA_HTF

The GMMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

HLR_Histogram_HTF HLR_Histogram_HTF

The HLR_Histogram indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Ichimoku_HTF Ichimoku_HTF

The Ichimoku indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

XMA_BBx7_Cloud_Digit XMA_BBx7_Cloud_Digit

Three Bollinger Bands channels based on one moving average, drawn as a colored cloud, with the display of the last values as price labels and the possibility to round Bollinger levels up to a required number of digits.