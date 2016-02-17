CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_BSI - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5874
Rating:
(25)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
tradealgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
bsi.mq5 (12.15 KB) view
\MQL5\Experts\
exp_bsi.mq5 (6.94 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Trading system based on the signals of the BSI indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in color of the indicator histogram.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file BSI.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Trade examples on the chart

Fig. 1. Trade examples on the chart

Testing results for 2015 at EURUSD H8:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14813

Price_Channel_Central_HTF Price_Channel_Central_HTF

The Price_Channel_Central indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Price_Channel_Central Price_Channel_Central

The Channel indicator. The indicator also displays the current channel levels as price labels and the type of the signal for making trading decisions.

XMA_BBx3 XMA_BBx3

Bollinger Bands channel with the display of the last values as price labels.

XMA_BBx5 XMA_BBx5

Two Bollinger Bands channels based on one moving average, with the display of the last values as price labels.