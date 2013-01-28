The Expert Advisor based on the change of the ColorCoppock oscillator direction. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change of direction of the indicator.

Place ColorCoppock.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.

Testing results for 2011 at USDCHFH4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results