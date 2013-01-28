CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_ColorCoppock - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4724
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Updated:
exp_colorcoppock.mq5 (8.04 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
tradealgorithms.mqh (67.74 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
colorcoppock.mq5 (8.25 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Expert Advisor based on the change of the ColorCoppock oscillator direction. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change of direction of the indicator.

Place ColorCoppock.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.

Testing results for 2011 at USDCHFH4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1483

Range Range

The Range indicator calculates the range expansion index and displays the range of price change in the current bar

Day Of Week Day Of Week

The "Day of Week" function is designed to determine the number of required month according to data of the week and the day of the week inside this month

Triple Bolling Triple Bolling

The advanced presentation of the Bollinger Bands indicator

Translator Translator

The class for localization/multilingual support of text messages in user MQL5 programs