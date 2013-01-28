CodeBaseSections
Range - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Published:
Updated:
range.mq5 (4.6 KB) view
The real author:

Jason Robinson

The Range indicator calculates the range expansion index and displays the range of price change in the current bar.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 18.10.2007.

Fig.1 The Range indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1482

