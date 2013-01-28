Watch how to download trading robots for free
Range - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 11258
The real author:
Jason Robinson
The Range indicator calculates the range expansion index and displays the range of price change in the current bar.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 18.10.2007.
Fig.1 The Range indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1482
