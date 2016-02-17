Join our fan page
BSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 8905
Real author:
fxborg
Bounce Strength Indicator (BSI) shows the strength of bounce according to the Wyckoff method.
After a move higher, the stock moves into a flat consolidation with a clear support level. Chartists should watch action closely as prices approach support level. A high volume surge off support, also known as a springboard, is the first sign that the bigger uptrend is set to continue and a consolidation breakout is imminent.
How to measure the strength of bounce?
Strength of bounce up from lows:
(close - low ) * ( ceiling - low ) / range spread
Strength of bounce down from highs:
(high - close) * ( high - floor ) / range spread
My measuring method means the following:
- The greater the rise from lower position, the stronger the buying pressure.
- The greater the fall from higher position, the stronger the selling pressure.
This idea is simple, but it can become a leading indicator of the range breakout. It will work only within range.
Display:
- plus histogram — shows the bounce strength up from lows;
- minus histogram — shows the bounce strength down from highs;
- middle line — average of difference between plus/minus.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 04.02.2016.
Figure 1. The BSI indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14808
