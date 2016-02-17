Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ColorMACD_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6636
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The MACD ColorMACD histogram with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires ColorMACD.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1. The ColorMACD_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14801
ColorXADX_HTF
The ColorXADX indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.TangoLineCloud_HTF
The TangoLineCloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
ColorStochNR_HTF
The ColorStochNR stochastic oscillator with noise reduction and the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.BSI
Bounce Strength Indicator (BSI) shows the strength of bounce according to the Wyckoff method.