Indicators

ColorMACD_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
6636
(16)
colormacd.mq5 (9.21 KB) view
colormacd_htf.mq5 (11.95 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
Download as ZIP
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The MACD ColorMACD histogram with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires ColorMACD.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The ColorMACD_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14801

The ColorXADX indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

The TangoLineCloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

The ColorStochNR stochastic oscillator with noise reduction and the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Bounce Strength Indicator (BSI) shows the strength of bounce according to the Wyckoff method.