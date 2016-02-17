CodeBaseSections
BSI_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The BSI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires BSI.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The BSI_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14810

Bounce Strength Indicator (BSI) shows the strength of bounce according to the Wyckoff method.

The ColorStochNR stochastic oscillator with noise reduction and the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

The Channel indicator. The indicator also displays the current channel levels as price labels and the type of the signal for making trading decisions.

The Price_Channel_Central indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.