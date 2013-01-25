CodeBaseSections
Exp_ADX_Cross_Hull_Style - expert for MetaTrader 5

exp_adx_cross_hull_style.mq5 (10.28 KB) view
exp_adx_cross_hull_style_.mq5 (6.94 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
tradealgorithms.mqh (67.74 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
adx_cross_hull_style.mq5 (7.83 KB) view
adx_smoothed.mq5 (8.88 KB) view
ultraxma.mq5 (11.45 KB) view
The Exp_ADX_Cross_Hull_Style trade system is based on change of the trend displayed by the ADX_Cross_Hull_Style trend. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing when the next color point of the indicator appears.

To eliminate false triggering of the Expert Advisor against the trend, the Expert Advisor uses trade signals filtering with the help of the UltraXMA trend indicator. The signals to close positions serve as an opposite signals of the ADX_Cross_Hull_Style indicator entry, so the opposite trend signals of the UltraXMA indicator.

Place ADX_Cross_Hull_Style.ex5 and UltraXMA.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

The Exp_ADX_Cross_Hull_Style_.mq5 Expert Advisor file is a crippled version of the given trade platform without trade signals filtering.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Testing results for 2011 at XAUUSD H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1469

