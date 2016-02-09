CodeBaseSections
METRO_DeMarker_Sign - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Real author:

TrendLaboratory Ltd.

Semaphore signal indicator based on the METRO_DeMarker indicator cloud color change algorithm.

Figure 1. The METRO_DeMarker_Sign indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14456

METRO_Sign METRO_Sign

Semaphore signal indicator based on the METRO indicator cloud color change algorithm.

Exp_ColorBullsGap Exp_ColorBullsGap

The Exp_ColorBullsGap Expert Advisor based on signals of the ColorBullsGap indicator.

VKW_Bands_Modify_HTF VKW_Bands_Modify_HTF

The VKW_Bands_Modify with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

VKW_Bands_Modify_DeMarker VKW_Bands_Modify_DeMarker

The indicator for determining the time when the pending orders should be placed, using the ColorMETRO_DeMarker oscillator.