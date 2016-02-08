Trading robot based on the theorem "On the presence of memory (aftereffects) in random sequences".

Despite the complexity of the theorem itself, its conclusions are quite trivial. Therefore, the logic of making trading decisions in the robot is primitive: take two previous areas of historical data, from each of them subtract the difference of the prices at the start and at the end, and get two values. These values ​​are compared with each other. And depending on which is greater or less than the other, make the decision about the difference of prices in the area in the future.

The settings of the Expert Advisor are quite simple, as only three of the input parameters are optimizable:

sl — stop loss and trailing stop step size in points. In the above picture the parameters are set for 5 digits. All values must be reduced by 10 times in the columns Start, Step and Stop. p — size of the history data areas in bars for the technical analysis. random — quote randomness. If the quotes are not random, and therefore, the conditions of the theorem are not valid, then the trading signals are reversed.

Notes: