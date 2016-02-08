CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Info rectangle drawing - indicator for MetaTrader 4

English Русский Español Deutsch 日本語
Published:
This indicator is an example of creating info panels.

The sizes of the panel (rectangle) adapt to the size of the text in it.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14514

