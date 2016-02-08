Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Info rectangle drawing - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 21911
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This indicator is an example of creating info panels.
The sizes of the panel (rectangle) adapt to the size of the text in it.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14514
AfterEffects
Trading robot based on the theorem "On the presence of memory (aftereffects) in random sequences".Trade when the market is closed
The script is designed to place orders at the time when it is not possible, for example, when the market is closed.
Shved Supply and Demand
The indicator showing the supply and demand zones.F_RSI
The RSI with dynamic levels.