CM Open 2 Stop Orders - script for MetaTrader 4

The script operates like an Expert Advisor with the exception that unloads from the memory itself once it completes its mission.

At the specified time (set in parameters) two Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders are placed at a distance in points (set in parameters) from the current price, with the TP and SL in points (set in parameters).

When either of orders triggers, the opposite order is deleted. Next, the script finishes its work.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14590

