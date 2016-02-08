CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Scripts

Trade when the market is closed - script for MetaTrader 4

Vladimir Khlystov | English Русский Deutsch
Views:
12293
Rating:
(28)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The script is designed to place orders at the time when it is not possible, for example, when the market is closed.

Specify the trading direction (buy or sell), the order volume and the parameters of the stops in the script. As soon as the market opens, the order will be placed. Moreover, this script will maintain the order until its closure. It is possible to specify all the trailing parameters, then the order will be maintained by a trailing stop once it is opened.

There is another feature - virtual stops. If the stop loss or take profit was specified below the stop level allowed by the broker, then the script will control the stop loss and take profit virtually and will close the order by the specified parameters itself.

If a GAP occurs during the attachment of the script to the chart, then the script will try to open the order by the first price available.

It is also possible to specify the start time of the script, then the order will be placed not immediately once the market opens, but at the specified time.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14499

UP bot 1 UP bot 1

A simple Expert Advisor, which works without the use of any indicators. Enters at trend reversal attempt.

Another_Symbol Another_Symbol

Display of a symbol's chart in a subwindow of another symbol.

AfterEffects AfterEffects

Trading robot based on the theorem "On the presence of memory (aftereffects) in random sequences".

Info rectangle drawing Info rectangle drawing

Example of creating info panels.