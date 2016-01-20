Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MA_Rounding_Channel_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3642
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The MA_Rounding_Channel indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires MA_Rounding_Channel.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1. The MA_Rounding_Channel_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14385
Exp_KalmanFilterCandle
The Expert Advisor Exp_KalmanFilterCandle based on signals of the KalmanFilterCandle indicator.Exp_MACDCandle
The Expert Advisor Exp_MACDCandle based on signals of the MACDCandle indicator.
BigBarSound
The BigBarSound indicator plays sound alerts when candlestick body size exceeds a certain value.ColorRMACD_HTF
The ColorRMACD with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.