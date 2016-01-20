CodeBaseSections
Exp_KalmanFilterCandle - expert for MetaTrader 5

The Expert Advisor Exp_KalmanFilterCandle based on signals of the indicator KalmanFilterCandle. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in candlestick color of the indicator.

Place KalmanFilter.ex5 and KalmanFilterCandle.ex5 compiled files to the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Trade examples on the chart

Fig. 1. Trade examples on the chart

Testing results for 2014 on USDJPY H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14384

Exp_MACDCandle Exp_MACDCandle

The Expert Advisor Exp_MACDCandle based on signals of the MACDCandle indicator.

Exp_Laguerre_ROC Exp_Laguerre_ROC

Trading system based on the signals of the Laguerre_ROC indicator.

MA_Rounding_Channel_HTF MA_Rounding_Channel_HTF

The MA_Rounding_Channel indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

BigBarSound BigBarSound

The BigBarSound indicator plays sound alerts when candlestick body size exceeds a certain value.