Experts

KositBablo10 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Aleksandr Prishenko
Views:
9342
Rating:
(28)
Published:
Updated:
Post the Expert Advisor code participated in Automated Trading Championship 2012.

  1. kositbablo_10.ex5, 1 minute OHLC:

    2. Fig. 1. Testing results of the kositbablo_10 Expert Advisor for 2012

    Fig. 1. Testing results of the kositbablo_10 Expert Advisor for 2012

  2. A little changed kositbablo10-1.ex5, less profitable with position reversal and lower drawdown, 1 minute OHLC:

    Fig. 2. Testing results of the kositbablo_10-1 Expert Advisor for 2012

    Fig. 2. Testing results of the kositbablo_10-1 Expert Advisor for 2012

 Variants are raw, perhaps it can be improved, put more control parameters, but they do not play any interest to me.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1433

