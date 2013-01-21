Watch how to download trading robots for free
KositBablo10 - expert for MetaTrader 5
- 9342
Post the Expert Advisor code participated in Automated Trading Championship 2012.
- kositbablo_10.ex5, 1 minute OHLC:
- A little changed kositbablo10-1.ex5, less profitable with position reversal and lower drawdown, 1 minute OHLC:
Fig. 1. Testing results of the kositbablo_10 Expert Advisor for 2012
Fig. 2. Testing results of the kositbablo_10-1 Expert Advisor for 2012
Variants are raw, perhaps it can be improved, put more control parameters, but they do not play any interest to me.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1433
