ytg.com.ua

Moving Average with the ability to chose display of testing results from another timeframe.

Indicator parameters

TimeFrame - the value of the period, 0 means the current timeframe.

Period_MA - The period of averaging for calculation of the Moving Average.

Method - The method of averaging.(Simple averaging, Exponential averaging, linearly weighed averaging.)

Applied - Used price. (Close price, Open price, Maximum price for a period, Minimum price for a period, Meridian price (high+low)/2, Typical price (high+low+close)/3, Weighed average price (high+low+close+close)/4 )






