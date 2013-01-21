Watch how to download trading robots for free
ytg_MA_TF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The real author:
Moving Average with the ability to chose display of testing results from another timeframe.
Indicator parameters
- TimeFrame - the value of the period, 0 means the current timeframe.
- Period_MA - The period of averaging for calculation of the Moving Average.
- Method - The method of averaging.(Simple averaging, Exponential averaging, linearly weighed averaging.)
- Applied - Used price. (Close price, Open price, Maximum price for a period, Minimum price for a period, Meridian price (high+low)/2, Typical price (high+low+close)/3, Weighed average price (high+low+close+close)/4 )
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1418
