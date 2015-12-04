Watch how to download trading robots for free
DotsCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The Dots indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the Dots algorithm.
In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.
Fig.1. The DotsCandle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14276
