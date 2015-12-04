CodeBaseSections
DotsCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The Dots indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the Dots algorithm.

In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.

Fig.1. The DotsCandle indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14276

