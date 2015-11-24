CodeBaseSections
Scripts

Close All Windows - script for MetaTrader 5

Daniel Osuna de la Rosa
8343
(30)
This script closes all windows of selected symbol or all windows of any symbol. It's very useful when you are testing and there are too many open windows to close one by one.

Close_All_Windows

Recommendations:

  • Select the inputs if you want to close all symbols or selected.

Enjoy it!

