Close All Windows - script for MetaTrader 5
This script closes all windows of selected symbol or all windows of any symbol. It's very useful when you are testing and there are too many open windows to close one by one.
Recommendations:
- Select the inputs if you want to close all symbols or selected.
Enjoy it!
