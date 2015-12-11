Join our fan page
Several Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Dmitriy Kudryashov
- 17127
Real author:
A large portion of the code was copied from the 7 MA v2 by Mihail.
Draws 5 MA on the chart. Not only the smoothing method (SMA, SMMA, EMA, LWMA) and the period can be selected, but also the timeframe and the indicator horizontal offset.
Tip:
A favor, to be exact: I am merely learning programming and do not know much, but... if anyone has an idea about the improvement of the indicator, feel free to write. I would be interested in trying to implement your ideas!
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14146
