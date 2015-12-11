CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Several Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Dmitriy Kudryashov
17127
(18)
A large portion of the code was copied from the 7 MA v2 by Mihail.

Draws 5 MA on the chart. Not only the smoothing method (SMA, SMMA, EMA, LWMA) and the period can be selected, but also the timeframe and the indicator horizontal offset.

A favor, to be exact: I am merely learning programming and do not know much, but... if anyone has an idea about the improvement of the indicator, feel free to write. I would be interested in trying to implement your ideas!

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14146

