CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Arrows Template - indicator for MetaTrader 4

[Deleted] | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
25576
Rating:
(32)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

An indicator template that draws arrows on the chart. With notification and selection of the amount of bars for calculation. All that is needed is to write the conditions for the arrows.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14173

Close_all-e Close_all-e

Script that closes orders and (or) deletes pending orders.

Several Moving Average Several Moving Average

Indicator with several Moving Averages.

ClusterBox_Histogramm - horizontal cross-section of the market ClusterBox_Histogramm - horizontal cross-section of the market

Tick volumes of a specified interval drawn as histogram of clusters.

ClusterBox_DayHistogramm - horizontal cross-section of the market by days ClusterBox_DayHistogramm - horizontal cross-section of the market by days

Tick volumes drawn by days as a histogram of clusters.