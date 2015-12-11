Watch how to download trading robots for free
Arrows Template - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 25576
An indicator template that draws arrows on the chart. With notification and selection of the amount of bars for calculation. All that is needed is to write the conditions for the arrows.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14173
